Suspect arrested in connection with 2016 murder of Indy woman, family says

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The family of Jessie Whitehouse, a 30-year-old woman murdered on the near north side, says a suspect has been arrested in connection with the crime.

Family members tell CBS4 that a man named Lawon Browning has been charged with Whitehouse’s murder.

A 25-year-old man with that name was booked into the Marion County Jail on a murder charge on Saturday, according to jail records. CBS4 has reached out to authorities to confirm that Browning is indeed the suspect.

Whitehouse was found shot to death inside her home in the 4300 block of Norwaldo Ave. in Nov. 2016. Since her death, local law enforcement has been working with the FBI in the search for her killer.

Whitehouse’s step-father, Virgil Vandagriff, a retired Marion County Sheriff’s Office homicide detective and private investigator, has also been working the case on his own.

The family had also been offering a $10,000 reward for anyone that had information leading to the arrest of whoever murdered her.