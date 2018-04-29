Sunshine and warmer temperatures to start the work week

We’ve got several days of quiet weather. That means mainly cloud free days and warmer temperatures.

Clear skies tonight and very dry air – dew points remain in the teens to middle 20°s – will allow temperatures to fall overnight. Expect temperatures in the 30°s early Monday morning.

The key to Monday will be dressing in layers. You’ll want warmer clothes for the morning. However, with sunny skies, dry air and winds out of the south temperatures should quickly rise through the day.

Expect temperatures to be in the upper 50°s to lower 60°s by noon. We keep climbing in to the lower/middle 70°s by late afternoon.

Upper level energy for the next weather system to impact central Indiana is located off the coast of Canada over the Pacific Ocean.

RECORD LOW

Indianapolis set a new record low temperature this morning. The temperature dropped to 30° breaking the old record (31°) from 1976 and 1977.