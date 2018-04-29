× Pacers won’t advance to semi-finals after falling to Cleveland in Game 7, 105-101

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Pacers are out of the NBA playoffs.

The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the hometown team, 105-101, in Game 7 Sunday afternoon.

Now, the Cavs will advance to the semi-finals of the Eastern Conference and face off against the Toronto Raptors, who took down the Washington Wizards.

Cleveland point guard George Hill, who formerly played for IUPUI, returned for the game after missing three with back spasms.

If the Cavaliers would have lost, it would have marked the earliest NBA playoff exit for Lebron James, ever.

This story will be updated with a full recap.