Pacers won’t advance to semi-finals after falling to Cleveland in Game 7, 105-101

CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 29: Lance Stephenson #1 of the Indiana Pacers reacts to a called foul while playing the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena on April 29, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Pacers are out of the NBA playoffs.
The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the hometown team, 105-101, in Game 7 Sunday afternoon.
Now, the Cavs will advance to the semi-finals of the Eastern Conference and face off against the Toronto Raptors, who took down the Washington Wizards.
Cleveland point guard George Hill, who formerly played for IUPUI, returned for the game after missing three with back spasms.
If the Cavaliers would have lost, it would have marked the earliest NBA playoff exit for Lebron James, ever.
