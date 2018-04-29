IN Focus: Debate moderator targeted by Senate candidate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Ahead of tomorrow's GOP debate with the candidates for U.S. Senate, we sit down with debate moderator Abdul-Hakim Shabazz and the head of the Indiana Debate Commission, Gerry Lanosga.

In an unusual situation for a debate moderator, Shabazz found himself the unlikely target of one of the GOP candidates, Todd Rokita (R-IN), who at first said he would not participate in Monday night's debate, implying the conservative radio host was a "not conservative enough" choice to serve as moderator.

But earlier this month, Rokita changed his mind.

"Todd Rokita believes Hoosier conservatives deserve to know the truth so he will be participating in the liberal Indiana Debate Commission debate," Rokita spokesman Nathan Brand said in a news release.

In the video above, Shabazz talks about his approach to tomorrow's debate in the midst of this ongoing controversy.

And in the video below, Lanosga talks about the Debate Commission's purpose and history.