× IMPD investigating after man breaks into Southwest Roll Call center

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind— A man is in police custody this morning after breaking into an IMPD roll call building on Indy’s southwest side.

Officers first received the call around 3 a.m. Sunday morning for reports of shots fired in the area around King Avenue.When they responded to the scene, officers found a broken out door in the back of the building, and the suspect inside.

The man told police he was being shot at and needed to find a safe place. Detectives searched the scene but never found any evidence of shots fired.

This isn’t the first time metro police have encountered the suspect. They say they are familiar with him and believe he suffers from mental illness.

No IMPD officers or employees were inside the building at the time.

Metro police say their investigation is continuing.