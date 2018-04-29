Bloomington City Council considering IU student liaison

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Bloomington City Council could soon have a student liaison from Indiana University’s main campus.

City Council members and Indiana University Student Association leaders are working on the details for the position that would serve as a conduit between the student body and city government.

City Councilman Steve Volan tells The Herald-Times that while IU students make up a large percentage of Bloomington’s population, many don’t realize the council regularly votes on matters that affect their lives.

Student Association president Alex Wisniewski says students want more input on city decisions, and he hopes to have a liaison in place later this year.

