Hundreds help make Indianapolis a more beautiful place

Posted 11:13 am, April 28, 2018, by

Indianapolis, IND– The city of Indianapolis is a bit more beautiful thanks to hundreds of volunteers.

This morning, more than 600 people took part in Keep Indianapolis Beautiful’s semi-annual Great Indy Cleanup.

Volunteers focused their attention on Indy’s south side. They did everything form picking up trash to planting trees and painting murals.

Students from Ben Davis high school also took part in the cleanup  efforts. They’re a part of the Urban League’s Project Ready program, which encourages them to give back, and help others.

“It may not seem like a lot for people to pick up a piece of trash or say thank you or hello or be kind to people but moments like this change the dynamic,” explained volunteer Tolvi Patterson.

The Mayor kicked things off, by thanking residents for their dedication to the city.

“It really emphasizes how committed the residents of the city of Indianapolis continue to be in making Indianapolis more beautiful than it already is,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett.

This year’s cleanup was the largest to date. Another cleanup is set for this fall.

