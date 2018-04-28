× Greenfield couple killed in Michigan plane crash were doctors who worked at local hospitals

SOUTH BOARDMAN, Mich. — Authorities say a husband and wife from Indiana were killed when their single-engine crashed in northern Michigan.

Officials in Kalkaska County identified the victims of Friday’s airplane crash as Thomas Wolfe and Mary Wolfe. Officials at Hancock Regional Hospital say the Wolfes worked in the medical field and were from Greenfield.

Mary was a radiologist at Hancock Regional for many years. Officials say she served as their chief of radiology and was a member of their Medical Executive Committee for a while. A hospital spokesperson said Mary was a “great doc, easy to work with and very physician and patient centered.”

Thomas was a pediatric anesthesiologist who retired from Riley Hospital for Children, according to the same spokesperson.

Sheriff Pat Whiteford says the plane crashed near U.S. 131 about 20 miles southeast of Traverse City. The plane crashed on private property without hitting any houses or other structures. Whiteford says Thomas was flying the plane. The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately known.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a statement saying it was investigating the crash with the National Transportation Safety Board.