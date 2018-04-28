Community Health collects over 700 pounds of prescription drugs at drop-off event

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Community Health Network says it collected more than 700 pounds of prescription drugs at its drug take back event Saturday.

The 4-hour event at Community Cancer Hospital North and Community Cancer Hospital South was designed to keep families safe by getting expired and unneeded medication out of homes.

Keeping those kinds of drugs can lead to accidental poisoning of young children or pets.

Also, as the epidemic of prescription drug abuse grows, theft is becoming more common, including identity theft from personal information on prescription bottles.

Community Health’s event was one of many across the country for National Take Back Day.

