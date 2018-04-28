× Colts trade Henry Anderson to New York Jets

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts’ on-going roster makeover has included trading defensive lineman Henry Anderson to the New York Jets.

On Saturday, general manager Chris Ballard sent Anderson, a 2015 third-round draft pick, to the Jets for a seventh-round pick, No. 235 overall.

Anderson was deemed expendable with the Colts’ switching from a 3-4 defense to a 4-3 scheme. In the 3-4, he was a prototypical end at 6-6 and 301 pounds.

Anderson’s career with the Colts was marred with injuries. He finished on the injured reserve in two of his three seasons. Anderson appeared in 29 games, 19 as a starter and finished with 74 tackles and 3 sacks.

Anderson’s departure represents another hit for the Colts’ 2015 draft class. The only holdovers are safety Clayton Geathers and offensive lineman Denzelle Good.