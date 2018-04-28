Colts select Northern Iowa wideout Daurice Fountain

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s 2-for-2 for the offense Saturday as general manager Chris Ballard continued to remake the Indianapolis Colts roster.

With the first of his two fifth-round picks, Ballard selected Northern Iowa wide receiver Daurice Fountain. The 6-1, 210-pounder, who ran a 4.46 40 at his pro day, had 150 receptions for 2,077 yards and 23 touchdowns in 42 games.

Last season, Fountain had 66 receptions for 943 yards and 12 TDs.

Prior to selecting Fountain in the fifth round, Ballard went with North Carolina State running back Nyheim Hines in round 4.

The Colts’ receiver corps needs the help. Only four receivers on the roster have caught a pass in an NFL game: T.Y. Hilton, Ryan Grant, Chester Rogers and DeAndre Smelter.