Colts’ Jim Irsay: Teams would have given ‘unprecedented amount of draft picks’ for Andrew Luck

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Jim Irsay walked into the media workroom early Saturday evening to discuss the state of his Indianapolis Colts, and at one point casually offered seismic news.

During the offseason, some team – or teams – apparently inquired about the availability of Andrew Luck. Not whether Luck would return to the playing field after missing the 2017 season with his right shoulder issues, but was the Colts’ $140 million quarterback available in a trade for the right price?

The short answer: Not a chance.

“Trust me, there were people who would have given an unprecedented amount of draft picks – all with the No. 1 behind them – for him,’’ Irsay said with a laugh. “And we wouldn’t even think of even drifting in that direction.

“He’s our guy. We feel 100 percent confident he’s going to come back and lead this football team with some of the new teammates . . . to great things.’’

Irsay declined to elaborate on the amount of trade interest there was in Luck.

“We’ll, I’m not going to go any deeper than that,’’ he said. “We don’t open our doors to that. But let’s just say I think the rest of the league is anticipating for him to return and play great.’’

Luck is participating in the Colts’ offseason program although he has yet to resume throwing. He recently said his goal is to be ready for the start of training camp in late July or early August without throwing restrictions.

Luck’s last game was against Jacksonville Jan. 1, 2017.

The Colts have missed the playoffs and failed to post a winning record for three consecutive seasons. Irsay believes the return of Luck should end that streak.

“The only thing I’ll say is only Andrew can decide how far we are away because he’s a magic man,’’ he said. “There’s only a few magic men. You guys have seen them; you know who they are.

“If he’s healthy and he’s back, he makes up for a lot of deficiencies. Can he take you all the way? We’ll have to see how good Chris is in plugging some of the holes, particularly on defense. But when you’ve got a guy like that, it’s hard to definitely say how much deficiencies he can cover up because he’s special.’’

