Colts grab running back Nyheim Hines with fourth-round pick

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts kicked off the final day of the NFL draft by addressing their offense.

With the fourth pick of the fourth round (104 overall), general manager Chris Ballard selected Nyheim Hines, a quick, all-purpose running back out of North Carolina State.

“I will do whatever they ask me to do,’’ Hines said.

Hines posted a 4.38 time in the 40 at the NFL Scouting Combine, the fastest time by a running back. He arrived at North Carolina State as a receiver, but transitioned to running back.

Last season, Hines led the ACC with 143.7 all-purpose yards.

In his final season with the Wolfpack, Hines’ versatility was on display. He led the team with 1,142 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 197 attempts, caught 26 passes for 152 yards, returned 11 punts for 135 yards and one touchdown and returned 21 kickoffs for 469 yards.

He reinforces a backfield that includes Marlon Mack, Robert Turbin, Josh Ferguson and Matt Jones.