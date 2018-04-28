Colts add another receiver: Clemson’s Deon Cain

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The offense remained front and center for the Indianapolis Colts.

General manager Chris Ballard used his sixth-round pick (185 overall) on Clemson wideout Deon Cain. It marked the fifth straight offensive player taken by the Colts.

The 6-1, 190-pound Cain appeared in 42 games, 14 as a starter. He finished with 130 receptions, 2,040 yards and 20 touchdowns. Last season, Cain had 58 receptions, 734 yards and six TDs.

Cain was one of three Clemson players suspended and sent home prior to the 2015 Orange Bowl for failing a drug test.