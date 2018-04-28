Brownsburg home destroyed by fire

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – A fire that destroyed a home in Brownsburg Friday evening is under investigation.

The fire marshal says the house on Hartsford Way and its content are being considered a total loss, but there were no injuries or fatalities.

Fire officials say the homeowner was watching TV upstairs and was not aware that his house was on fire until his smoke alarms went off.

The fire marshal says the house is currently unsafe for him to get into to complete his investigation. He is planning to resume his investigation when the house is “shored up.”

