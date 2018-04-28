× Argument leads to double shooting in Trafalgar; suspect facing criminal recklessness charge

TRAFALGAR, Ind. – A suspect has been arrested in connection with a double shooting in Trafalgar. That’s about 25 miles south of Indianapolis.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened in the 200 block of S. Raymond Ave. shortly after 9 p.m. Friday.

The sheriff says the shooting started out as an argument between the shooting suspect, Kevin Farley, and one of the victims, Jared Francis.

The argument reportedly prompted Farley to leave at a high rate of speed. When Francis caught up with him, the sheriff says he grabbed the shotgun Farley was holding and punched him in the face.

The gun then discharged, striking Francis and Farley’s wife, both in the abdomen area, according to the sheriff’s office. Officers believe Farley’s wife was trying to break up the fight.

Both victims were flown to Methodist Hospital by helicopter. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Farley is facing a criminal recklessness charge.