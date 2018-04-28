Argument leads to double shooting in Trafalgar; suspect facing criminal recklessness charge

Posted 12:24 am, April 28, 2018, by , Updated at 12:28PM, April 28, 2018

Kevin Farley

TRAFALGAR, Ind. – A suspect has been arrested in connection with a double shooting in Trafalgar. That’s about 25 miles south of Indianapolis.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened in the 200 block of S. Raymond Ave. shortly after 9 p.m. Friday.

The sheriff says the shooting started out as an argument between the shooting suspect, Kevin Farley, and one of the victims, Jared Francis.

The argument reportedly prompted Farley to leave at a high rate of speed. When Francis caught up with him, the sheriff says he grabbed the shotgun Farley was holding and punched him in the face.

The gun then discharged, striking Francis and Farley’s wife, both in the abdomen area, according to the sheriff’s office. Officers believe Farley’s wife was trying to break up the fight.

Both victims were flown to Methodist Hospital by helicopter. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Farley is facing a criminal recklessness charge.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s