‘She knew she did wrong’: Driver hits firefighter, flees from scene in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind.- A Muncie firefighter had a close call after a driver hit him and took off.

First responders were on the scene of a gas leak near McGalliard and Reserve Street Thursday morning. Police officers and firefighters were helping direct traffic due to road closures. Surveillance video from a nearby business shows a firefighter motioning a vehicle and then seconds later he tries jumping out of the way to avoid a driver hitting him from behind.

“It’s really senseless and we feel very lucky that we didn’t have someone very seriously hurt this morning,” said Battalion Chief James Clevenger with the Muncie Fire Department.

The driver ended up hitting the firefighter and then speeding up and taking off.

“So not only did she know she hit him, she knew she did wrong,” said Clevenger.

The driver hit the firefighter on the left side of his body, clipping his air tank, spinning him in the middle of the road. The firefighter was in full gear because he just came from a fire. The air tank actually acted as a shield, absorbing a lot of the impact.

“The sad thing is whether you’re a police officer, a firefighter, a paramedic, these guys are exposed to fires, bullets, hazardous materials, meth house explosions, blood-borne pathogens and it’s dangerous at times to begin with. This is needless,” said Clevenger.

First responders understand accidents happen, but they don’t understand why this woman didn’t stop to apologize for what she did and check on the firefighter.

“Please slow down. Please be cautious and be concerned about your surroundings,” said Clevenger.

The firefighter was taken to the hospital just to be checked out. We’re told he had bruises but was quickly back on the job.

Police are looking for the driver of a gray sedan. If you recognize the car in the surveillance video, call Muncie police.