Prosecutors offer tips to help prevent spring time burglaries

INDIANAPOLIS, IN– As temperatures rise in Central Indiana, so do the risks of becoming a target for burglars. So now, Marion County Prosecutors are encouraging Hoosiers to think about home safety while they’re doing spring cleaning.

CBS4 caught up with Deputy Prosecutor Daphne Whitmire as she patrolled an apartment complex conducting a safety audit.

During the Audits, Whitmire points to four key elements as being crucial for improving safety: Visibility, lighting, landscaping, and fencing.

“Most of the time they’re (burglaries) crimes of opportunity. So what’s the house that has the least bit of layers of crime prevention,” Whitmire said.

Here’s a breakdown of key tips according to the Prosecutor’s office:

Visibility: Can people see into your home/building. Make sure you’re careful when it comes to opening windows and blinds. It may give potential burglars an “advertisement” of the items you own.

Landscaping: Do trees and bushes create hiding spots on your property? Untrimmed trees and bushes can provide “ambush spots” for criminals to hide, or hide stolen property/contraband.

Lighting: Are there dark places on your property? Well light entryways and access points can be a big deterrent for criminals. The overwhelming majority of crimes happen after dark.

Fencing: Is privacy fencing blocking the view of your property? Barriers around your home can help provide security.

Another tip Whitmire suggests is being a “nosey neighbor.” 85% of burglaries go unsolved due to very little evidence. At the same time, witnesses and neighbors act as a great deterrent.

“The majority of our cases that we actually catch a burglar is because a neighbor has called, ”Whitmire said.

If you have any safety concerns the Marion County Prosecutor’s office Provides free safety audits of homes and businesses. For more information you can call the Marion County Prosecutor’s office at 317-327-3522, or click here.