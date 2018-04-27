Precautionary lockdown at 2 Lawrence schools ends after police search for suspect in area

LIVESTREAM: President Trump, German Chancellor Merkel hold news conference at White House

Posted 1:52 pm, April 27, 2018

LAWRENCE, Ind.– Police say a pursuit of a stolen car led to a precautionary lockdown at two Lawrence schools Friday.

New Palestine police were involved in the pursuit of a stolen car when the suspect bailed out near German Church and 46th Street.

Officers set up a perimeter to search for the suspect and deployed a K-9. Lawrence police and the Hancock County Sheriff’s department are assisting.

The search resulted in Winding Ridge Elementary and Early Learning Center at Winding Ridge being put on precautionary lockdown. Police said there was no active threat for those schools.

The lockdown was lifted at 2 p.m.

