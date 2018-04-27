× Police investigate after mushroom hunter finds skeletal remains in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – A mushroom hunter discovered skeletal remains near a Putnam County lake on Thursday.

The discovery came around 12:45 p.m. in the area of Van Bibber Lake in northwestern Putnam County. Police say a person was in the area mushroom hunting when the human remains were discovered.

Investigators will spend the next few weeks working alongside the Putnam County Coroner’s Office to identify the remains through scientific means.

At this time, detectives will not speculate on the age or sex. However, ISP detectives are investigating the possibility the discovery may be related to a person from the area reported missing to the ISP Putnamville Post on November 15, 2016.

Investigators also believe there is no danger to the public.