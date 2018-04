× Oladipo’s triple-double leads Pacers past Cavs in Game 6, 121-87

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Well, that was fun.

The Pacers destroyed Cleveland tonight 121-87 at the Fieldhouse behind Oladipo’s theatrics. He dropped a triple-double after an inefficient Game 5 and 6, putting up 28, 13 boards and 10 assists.

This gives Indiana the historic shot of being the first team to bounce LeBron James out of the first round.

It will all come down to Game 7 back in Cleveland. Tip-off is TBA at this point.