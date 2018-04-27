Notre Dame rescinds honorary degree awarded to Bill Cosby in 1990

Bill Cosby found guilty during sexual assault retrial on April 26, 2018 in Norristown, Pennsylvania (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The University of Notre Dame says it has rescinded the honorary degree awarded to Bill Cosby in 1990.

The university announced the move Thursday after a Pennsylvania jury found the comedian guilty of drugging and molesting a Temple University employee in 2004.

Notre Dame President the Rev. John Jenkins issued a statement saying the school was “troubled by serious, public accusations made by multiple women against him,” but the university chose to wait until a verdict was delivered against Cosby before rescinding the degree.

Temple, located in Philadelphia, and Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh also are among schools rescinding honorary degrees given to Cosby years ago.

