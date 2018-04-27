× Man dies from injuries after east side hit-and-run crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis man who was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash this week has died from his injuries.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office confirmed the death of 33-year-old Bronson Gooch.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, Gooch was riding a bicycle south on Shadeland Avenue around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday when a vehicle also heading south struck him.

The driver never stopped and left Gooch lying in the road. He was rushed to Eskenazi Hospital.

Gooch’s sister, Nautica Fielder, said her brother suffered two broken legs, internal injuries and severe brain damage. He was on life support, and his sister said he was brain dead.

Police didn’t find Gooch’s bike and said it’s possible the bike became stuck to the vehicle that hit him or the driver stopped to pick it up. Gooch’s wallet and cell phone were also missing, according to his sister.

Investigators are looking for a Chevrolet Astro van or GMC Safari from the 1990 to 1995 model years. The van will have heavy front end damage, including the hood and windshield.

Anyone who saw a vehicle matching the description of the van or witnessed someone dispose of a bicycle should contact IMPD Accident Investigations at (317) 327-6549 or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.