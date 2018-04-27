IMPD investigates after shooting at gas station on Indy’s east side

Posted 2:57 pm, April 27, 2018, by , Updated at 03:00PM, April 27, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating after a shooting at a gas station on the east side of Indianapolis.

The shooting occurred shortly after 2 p.m. at the BP gas station near the intersection of Washington Street and Emerson Avenue.

According to police, two people were shot. One gunshot victim has non-life threatening injuries, and the other person suffered a graze wound.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s