IMPD: 57-year-old man passes away after Thursday night downtown fight

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man has died following a fight downtown Thursday night.

At around 7:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to a fight in progress in the 700 block of N. Meridian St.

Officers arrived to find a victim, 57-year-old Stanley Jones, unconscious on the ground. He reportedly suffered a head injury and was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Jones later suffered three heart attacks while at the hospital and passed away on Friday.

IMPD is investigation his death.

If you have information, please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

