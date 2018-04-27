× Great Friday forecast with cooler Saturday ahead

What a great Friday! We’ll have a few passing clouds but no rain during the day. A bit breezy this afternoon but temps will still manage to get to our normal high of 67. Make sure the kiddos don’t forget their coats at school because they’ll need them this weekend.

Tree pollen will be high today so prepare for that before you head out to enjoy the nice weather.



Isolated showers are possible Friday night but they’re no reason to cancel any plans. South of the city will most likely stay dry with the light showers dropping through the areas Indianapolis and north overnight. We’ll be dry by Saturday morning, though.

Look at how much cooler Saturday will be!

Between the 50s and the breeze, it’ll feel much cooler. High pressure will slide in for the weekend which will keep us dry but will mean a cold Saturday night and possibly frost Sunday morning. If you want to do some planting this weekend, I’d say hold off until Sunday so as to avoid that frost.

Next week looks dominantly warmer! Much time will be spent in the 70s and even a few hours hitting the low 80s certainly possible. Rain chances return midweek.