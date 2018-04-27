Deputy Picket’s K9 Brik plans to retire, will remain with family

Posted 9:32 pm, April 27, 2018, by

Brik and Deputy Jacob Pickett

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Deputy Pickett’s K9 partner Brik will officially retire and remain with his family.

In the letter, Sheriff Nielsen wrote, ” It is good for the boys and clearly the best thing for Brik to reduce his stress.”

He went on to say that Brik will not be making any public appearances and an official retirement party will be announced later.

Deputy Pickett was shot and killed on March 2 following a pursuit in Lebanon. His accused shooter, Anthony Baumgardt, will possibly face the death penalty after a hearing Friday..

Read the full letter below:

