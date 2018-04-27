× Colts draft DE Kemoko Turay in second round following trade

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Colts have made their first trade since getting three additional draft picks from the Jets last month.

They allowed Philadelphia to move up to the 49th pick in the trade and drafted DE Kemoko Turay out of Rutgers with the 52nd selection. In addition to the 52nd pick, they received a the 169th selection, a fifth round pick.

He is Rutgers’ earliest pick since Ray Rice in 2008. Turay was reportedly born in Africa and played just one year of high school football before coming to Rutgers.

He was a freshman All-American in 2014, before battling injuries during his sophomore and junior campaigns. He came back last season strong with a career high in tackles.

Earlier tonight, Indianapolis selected LB Darius Leonard and OL Braden Smith with the 36th and 37th picks.

They join last night’s 8th overall selection Quenton Nelson, who was introduced today during a press conference.

Indianapolis has one more draft pick tonight at 67 overall in the third round.