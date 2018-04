× All lanes of I-465 slow on Indy’s northwest side due to pickup truck fire, semi crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Traffic is slow in both directions on I-465 near West 71st Street on Indy’s northwest side due to a truck fire.

All lanes were temporarily closed due to the heavy smoke, but they’re back open.

In addition to the pickup truck fire, the right lane of NB I-65 is closed near I-465 due to a semi crash.

There is a significant backup though, so expect delays when traveling through the area.