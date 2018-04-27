A sunny, cool weekend for central Indiana
We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine Saturday with a high near 60 degrees. Widespread frost is likely late Saturday night through early Sunday morning.
Sunny skies will be the rule for Sunday with highs in the low 60s. Expect a warm up early next week. Highs will be in the mid-70s Monday and in the 80s to start the month of May on Tuesday.
Temperatures will stay in the 80s with a chance for rain Wednesday and Thursday.
The Mini-Marathon is only 8 days away.
The pollen count will be in the high range this weekend.
We’ll have cool mornings this weekend.
Highs will be near 60 degrees Saturday.
We’ll have a sunny Sunday.
Warmer temperatures will move in early next week.
We’ll have a chance for scattered t-storms Wednesday.
We’ll have a chance for scattered t-storms Thursday.