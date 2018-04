× West side elementary school lifts lockdown after police apprehend suspect

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis elementary school went on lockdown Thursday until police tracked down a wanted man nearby.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, the lockdown involved Maplewood Elementary, 1643 Dunlap Ave. in Wayne Township. The lockdown was lifted just after 9 a.m.

IMPD said officers were looking for a man with a warrant who ran near the school. Police said they apprehended the man.