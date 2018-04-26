× Warmer temperatures and allergy season are here

We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine Friday with highs in the mid-60s.

A cold front will move across the state Friday night and bring a chance for a few widely scattered showers. Rainfall amounts will be light and many areas won’t see any rainfall at all.

Expect a warm up early next week. Highs will be in the mid-70s Monday and in the 80s to start the month of May on Tuesday.

The longer days and warmer temperatures have sparked the start of allergy season.

The pollen count is in the high range, mainly due to tree pollen.

Lows will be in the 40s overnight.

Higs will be in the 60s Friday.

We’ll have a few showers Friday evening.

The average date of last frost arrives this weekend.

We’ll have a chance for scattered light frost this weekend.