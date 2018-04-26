× Vice President Mike Pence in Indy Thursday for Infosys jobs announcement

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Vice President Mike Pence will join Gov. Eric Holcomb and officials from tech firm Infosys for a major jobs announcement Thursday.

The global IT firm plans to bring about 3,000 new jobs to Indianapolis. Holcomb described the jobs as high-paying and said they would be in the technology field.

Thursday’s announcement will be at Infosys’ downtown Indianapolis headquarters at 1:15 p.m. We’ll carry it live on CBS4Indy.com, the CBS4 app and the station’s Facebook page.

The company is expected to take over more than 120 acres formerly occupied by the Indianapolis International Airport on the city’s west side.

Our media partners at the IndyStar reported that Infosys agreed to terms Monday with the Indianapolis Airport Authority, the city and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. City and state development incentives are folded into the deal, the newspaper reported.

Pence was originally scheduled to come to Indianapolis this week for an event from America First Policies focused on tax policy. That event has been rescheduled for May 18.