Three arrested, accused of robbing a 24-year-old man at gunpoint in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. – Armed robbers held a man at gunpoint in his own home before opening fire.

On Tuesday afternoon, Anderson police were called to Fletcher St. to investigate a shots fired call. Detectives quickly figured out there was an armed robbery that led to gunfire.

“It was just like five bang, bang, bang, bang, bang and that was it,” said neighbor Tiffany Rose.

Bullet holes covered the outside of the home and inside you could see where the shots came flying through the walls. Police say armed robbers pointed an assault rifle at a 24-year-old’s head and then took off with this cash.

“It was pretty frightening,” said the victim's sister, Paris Siler.

Officers arrested Christopher Woods, Caitlynn Dowden and Breanna Ferguson. Police believe the victim knows at least one of suspects.

“It’s not worth it, it’s not worth it at all regardless of what situation is at hand it can always be communicated if you’re real adults,” said Siler.

The shooting happened just after noon. Siler’s 3-year-old son is usually in the living room, feet away from the wall now pierced with bullet holes. Other parents on the block want this type of trouble to stay away from their street.

“I am pretty concerned about the area. I have a 3 and a 4-year-old so kind of worried about them outside playing. (I) don’t know what’s going to hit next,” said Rose.

All three suspects face robbery charges.

Woods is facing an additional criminal recklessness charge. This is an ongoing investigation.