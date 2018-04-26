× Students raise money for Indiana University employee who couldn’t afford daughter’s surgery

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University students raised money help a beloved campus employee who couldn’t afford his daughter’s surgery.

Oscar is an employee in McNutt Quad’s C-Store. He’s loved by all everyone who encounter him.

AEPi Beta Iota tells FOX59 that a girl in one of the sororities found out that his daughter back in Venezuela needs surgery, so she messaged a bunch of different people in the Greek system explaining his situation and asking for donations.

Once AEPi Beta Iota found out about this, they decided to donate some of the philanthropy money they made to cover the remaining cost of her surgery. They are working on setting up a link where people can contribute as well.

The students presented him with the donations earlier this week, and Oscar was understandably very emotional.