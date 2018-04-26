× Rachel’s Rundown: The best of what’s happening in and around Indy this weekend

“Celebs in the Sulky”

Hoosier Park Racing and Casino

See IndyCar drivers Alexander Rossi, James Hinchcliffe, Robert Wickens, and Zach Veach totally out of their element at Hoosier Park in Anderson on Friday night! Their “Celebs in the Sulky” event starts at 6 pm and it’s their first-ever IndyCar celebrity event. This will truly be a different kind of horsepower because they are literally giving these drivers the reigns to race against one another around Hoosier Park—horse, cart, and all!

Mutt Strut

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Grab your pup and join the other 7,000 people and 6,000 pets at Mut Strut this Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. You’ll be able to walk the track with your dog, kiss the legendary yard of bricks, and most importantly—support the humane society of Indianapolis. Registration starts at 9:30 on Saturday morning and events run until 3 pm.

Indy Honor Flight #26 Homecoming

Plainfield High School

Wear your red, white, and blue and help welcome home some of our very own Hoosier heroes! This Saturday, the community is invited to welcome home the heroes aboard Indy Honor Flight #26 at Plainfield High School. Indy Honor Flight transports World War 2, Korea, and Vietnam War veterans to Washington DC to see their memorials for free, so this is a great opportunity to come together and welcome our local heroes and thank them for their service. The public is asked to be there at 8:30 am for that homecoming.

Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure

Military Park

Susan G. Komen of Central Indiana’s biggest event of the year is taking place this Saturday! Indy’s Race for the Cure kicks off at 9 am at Military Park Downtown. There will also be a survivor/thriver parade, kids’ zone, food trucks, and plenty of other festivities. Proceeds go towards breast cancer research, care, and advocacy.

“Wicked” National Tour

Old National Center

Its opening week for what’s been called “Broadway’s biggest blockbuster” as the national tour of wicked comes to the old national center. Grab your family and/or friends and see what really happened in the Land of Oz between Glinda the Good witch and Elphaba, who later became known as the Wicked Witch of the West, during their backstory long before Dorothy came into the picture.

Bunny Yoga

YMCA City Market

You’ve probably heard about goat yoga, but how about bunny yoga? That’s exactly what’s happening on Saturday morning from 11 am – noon at the YMCA at City Market downtown. It’s just $5 per person and the funds go directly to A Critters Chance organization (to help with spay and neuter costs at their facility). All you have to do is register in advance through their MindBody App.

