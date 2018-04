× Police looking for missing 35-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are asking the public’s help with locating a missing man last seen on Tuesday.

35-year-old Anthony Cline was last seen leaving Lowe’s on S. Madison Ave., located on the south side, at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The next day, his vehicle was located in the 3100 block of E. Raymond St.

If you have information on Cline’s whereabouts, please call IMPD at 317-327-6184.