Police arrest two men after triple shooting, killing 24-year-old woman

Posted 10:43 pm, April 26, 2018, by , Updated at 04:08PM, April 27, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD detectives have made two arrests following a triple shooting last Thursday that killed a 24-year-old woman and critically injured two men.

Fransuah Mathews, 35,  was arrested Tuesday for his involvement in the death of Kylie Price. SWAT officers and homicide detectives served a warrant to apprehend him.

Anthony Smith, 34, remained at-large following Mathews’ arrest. IMPD said he turned himself in to authorities on Friday.

The shooting took place in the 1200 block of Manhattan Ave. on the west side.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s