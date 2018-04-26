× Parents, players show support for Center Grove football coach during investigation

GREENWOOD, Ind.– Parents are showing an outpouring of support for Center Grove High School’s head football coach as an investigation is underway into accusations he was verbally abusive toward his players.

Thursday night, parents and players met in the stands of Center Grove Bantam Football League’s field, armed with signs of support for Coach Eric Moore.

“Like we do with any event we’re about team, we’re about family,” parent Melanie Piper said.

“Just a show of support for Coach Moore, just extenuating circumstances for him and his family with everything that’s happened this week, just want to show all the support we possibly can,” parent Jim Boswell said.

In a statement, Center Grove Superintendent Dr. Rich Arkanoff said in February, the school corporation received an allegation Moore had assaulted and athlete. He said Indiana DCS notified the district they determined the assault allegation to be unsubstantiated. The superintendent wrote additional claims were made against Moore “… alleging that he was abusing his authority as a coach by being verbally abusive toward his players.” An independent investigator has been retained to investigate those allegations.

“A bit of disbelief,” parent and football coach Dan Fruits said. “I didn’t feel like there was any way that that could be true, felt like the man I know as the head coach of the football program and head coach of the track program would not treat players, anyone for that matter, the way it’s been described.”

Parents gathered at the field recalled times when Moore helped them. Piper said knowing her sons were Ohio State fans, Moore arranged for them to meet then Buckeye head football coach Jim Tressel. Others described seeing Moore out at the youth football league field on a Saturday watching games and the role he has had in helping shape their children.

“Coach is a second father thankfully to my boys and I won’t get emotional, but Coach Moore is an integral part of this community,” parent Todd Pence said.

IHSAA Commissioner Bobby Cox said the association is not involved in any investigation with Moore. He said the association could become involved in an investigation if there is evidence that IHSAA by-laws have been violated. At his time, Cox said there has been no evidence presented to IHSAA to that effect.

The school corporation said is expects the investigation to be wrapped up in the next few weeks. But in the meantime, parents said they’ll continue showing their support for Moore.