‘Cry Closet’ installed at University of Utah turning heads during finals week

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – An art installation at the University of Utah is turning heads during finals week.

Check out the “cry closet." It’s a pop-up room in the middle of the campus library, and it’s filled with stuffed animals for students wanting a minute to escape.

It was installed by senior Nemo Miller graduating from University of Utah College of Fine Arts, according to the Daily Utah Chronicle.

The school says art is supposed to spark critical conversations, and they are proud Miller’s “Cry Closet” does just that. “Emotions are handled differently, and she provided one way for her peers to handle theirs. We see this as a fine example of the power of art.”

