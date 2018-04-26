× Colts draft Notre Dame OL Quenton Nelson with sixth overall pick

DALLAS, Texas. – The Colts have selected Notre Dame guard with the sixth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

They get an impact interior lineman right away. And they need it.

Luck, who missed all of 207 following a right shoulder injury, has been sacked 156 times in 70 starts during his career.

It didn’t get better for Jacoby Brissett last season. He went down 52 times in 15 starts.

Nelson led one of the best offensive lines in college football last year. Nelson helped open wide holes for RB Josh Adams before the Heisman hopeful was injured.

He will look to plug in next to Ryan Kelley at center.

Take a look at his highlight’s from his senior year below.