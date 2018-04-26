Cold Thursday morning followed by beautiful afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A cold but beautiful Thursday morning!

You'll need a coat this morning and sunglasses for the rest of the day.

Our temps will be right around seasonable as we climb into the mid-60s. We'll have plenty of sunshine battling the northern breeze. The sun should help us get comfortably into those 60s, but the breeze will keep us from warming much more than that.

Even though it's cold in the 30s this morning, we'll warm fairly quickly. By 11, we should already be in the 50s! A quick improvement.

Tomorrow will feature more clouds than Thursday but temps should still manage the low 60s. A light rain shower is possible in the afternoon or evening, but rain will not be widespread or heavy so no need to cancel plans. If you'll be outside Friday evening, keep an eye to the sky for approaching showers. You will have plenty of dry time to enjoy the outdoors.