Boilermakers, Brohm agrees to contract extension through 2024

Jeff Brohm will be sticking around the West Lafayette sidelines for several more seasons. Purdue University announced Thursday that Brohm has agreed to a contract extension through the 2024 season.

Brohm originally signed a six-year contract when he was hired in December 2016.

“This extension is a reflection of how pleased we are with Jeff’s leadership of our football program,” Purdue Director of Athletics Mike Bobinski said in a release. “He has brought renewed energy to our campus, revived our fan base and alumni, and made Purdue relevant once again in the college football landscape. With the success of last season as a foundation, we have tremendous optimism about the future of Purdue football.”

In the first season under Brohm, the Boilermakers earned a 7-6 record and captured a bowl victory in the Foster Farms Bowl.

“We have all the resources necessary for success, and I promise that my staff and I will continue to work tirelessly to build a championship-caliber program,” Brohm said in a release.” My family and I love West Lafayette, and we look forward to being part of the Purdue family and this community for years to come.”