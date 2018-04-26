× All westbound lanes closed on I-465 near Michigan Road after multi-vehicle crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – All lanes of westbound I-465 are closed at Michigan Road on the northwest side of Indianapolis following a multi-vehicle crash.

According to Indiana State Police, there are four cars and one box truck involved in the accident. The box truck is on it’s side leaking diesel fuel.

Police say the crash is “serious.” They are working to reroute traffic, and vehicles are being directed off the interstate at Michigan Road, however, the backlog is now east of Meridian Street.