All westbound lanes closed on I-465 near Michigan Road after multi-vehicle crash

Posted 8:50 am, April 26, 2018, by , Updated at 09:12AM, April 26, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – All lanes of westbound I-465 are closed at Michigan Road on the northwest side of Indianapolis following a multi-vehicle crash.

According to Indiana State Police, there are four cars and one box truck involved in the accident. The box truck is on it’s side leaking diesel fuel.

Police say the crash is “serious.” They are working to reroute traffic, and vehicles are being directed off the interstate at Michigan Road, however, the backlog is now east of Meridian Street.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s