× After ‘fascinating’ start to draft, we see Colts opting for Roquan Smith or Tremaine Edmunds

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – This much we know: the rampant speculation fueling the NFL draft ends shortly after 8 this evening when commissioner Roger Goodell steps behind a podium at JerryWorld and informs everyone which (latest) quarterback will lead the Cleveland Browns out of the darkness.

After that, sit back, grab a bucket of popcorn and enjoy the uncertainty.

“That first couple of hours is going to be fascinating,’’ Chris Ballard said, “just to see how the quarterbacks peel off.’’

Ballard is overseeing his second draft as the Indianapolis Colts’ general manager, and it’s not hyperbole to suggest it’s a defining moment for the franchise, rivaling 1998 (welcome to Indy, Peyton Manning) and 2012 (ditto, Andrew Luck).

The Colts possess nine total picks, including the 6th overall. That’s a good thing since glaring needs are everywhere, save quarterback and special teams. The fragility of the roster is most evident because there’s debate over which position is most dire. Linebacker? Receiver? Offensive line? Secondary? Running back?

“We’ve got areas that we need to fill holes,’’ Ballard conceded.

Those areas will be addressed, but only after the top end of the draft sorts itself out. And that’s where things are going to be, as Ballard noted, fascinating.

The ideal situation for the Colts is for four quarterbacks to be taken among the top 5 picks. The more QBs that come off the board ahead of the Colts, the more “premium’’ non-QBs that slide to them. Consider the possible scenarios: