× 25-year-old man arrested after allegedly shooting at police in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Police have arrested a 25-year-old Indianapolis man on Thursday after shots were fired at officer’s on April 20.

Jerrell Moten was arrested after police believe he fired at least one shit while fleeing from authorities near 42nd and Post Rd.

Morten was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and resisting law enforcement.

Lawrence police thank the public for their help.