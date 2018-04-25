× Spring finally comes to central Indiana

A few a seemingly never-ending stretch of wet, cool weather, I can now say that Spring is finally here!

We’ll have a sunny Thursday with highs in the mid-60s.

We’ll stay in the 60s Friday with a chance for a few widely scattered showers and most areas won’t see any rainfall at all.

Expect a warm up this weekend with highs near 70.

Highs will reach into the 80s early next week.

So far this has been a cool Spring.

Rainfall continues above average this Spring.

The Mini-Marathon is only 10 days away.

Lows will be a little cooler overnight.