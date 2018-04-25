LIVE STREAM: California authorities give more info about arrest in Golden State Killer case

Smart money plans for vacation

Posted 1:54 pm, April 25, 2018, by

Before we know it summer will be here and for most that usually means vacation! Overspending on vacation is often one of the top five money blunders people of all ages can make. Our financial expert, Andy Mattingly, is in studio to share a few ways to keep your summer vacation fun from turning into a financial nightmare.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s