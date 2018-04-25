Peace Water Winery brings a taste of Napa, gives back to the community at newest location on Mass Ave

Three and a half years ago, Scott Burton opened Peace Water Winery on Main Street in Carmel. After a warm reception there, it didn’t take long until patrons started asking if he’d ever thought of expanding.

Eventually, he did. A few months ago, the second Peace Water location opened—this time on the corner of College and Mass Ave (at 727 N. College Ave). With the Bottle Works project on the horizon, a budding business landscape on Mass Ave’s eastern corridor, and Peace Water’s unique vibe, he knew this location was the perfect fit.

“[It’s] Kind of hippie, laid back, chic, funky, retro—all that kind of stuff. But mostly, comfortable,” said owner Scott Burton.

A quick scroll through their perfect 5-star Yelp reviews show–for many visitors–that atmosphere can’t be beat.

“The minute you walk in the door, there’s floor-to-ceiling windows, tons of different options with the TVs. So, if a business wants to come in, [they can] customize it or make it a space for meeting for a day in one of their private spaces,” said Brittany Smith of Yelp Indy.

In warmer months, guests can sit outside on their brand-new patio located right along the Cultural Trail.

The wine itself offers something very unique, especially for a locally-owned winery.

“People love that you can come here and you’re going to find a menu that’s heavily on the dry wine side, which you’re not going to find at other wineries in Indiana,” Smith said.

That’s made possible because they actually do all of their growing at their vineyards located in Napa and Sonoma in California.

For some, it’s a bit hard to wrap one’s mind around the fact that Peace Water is still a locally-owned winery that just happens to truly be able to bring Napa to Indy. So, they make the experience more interactive.

“We have visuals around, we have videos of our vineyards, we have storyboards containing the story of our family and our winemaker out there. So we really try to mesh it all together in one location,” said Burton.

Some of their top-selling wines include a Cabernet Sauvignon called “Passion,” their “Grateful Red”–which won the title of “Red Wine of the Year” at the 2015 Indy International Wine Competition–as well as their “Wishful White” and “Bliss” white wines.

A $10 tasting will get you samples of five different wines. Then, when it comes to buying a bottle, patrons love that Peace Water uses those bottle sales to give back to different organizations, each chosen by one of Burton’s eight children.

“When you come in and buy a bottle, we donate 50% of our net profits to charities. Each one of the kids has picked a different charity that means something to them and then you get to decide among those eight which charity you want to support by dropping a token in a bucket,” he explained.

There are even more opportunities to get involved through their wine club, called the “Peace Posse.”

Sure, there are the more traditional wine club benefits like free tastings, discounts, and bottle of the month, but members are also a valuable part of Peace Waters’ philanthropy outreach.

“About four or five times per year we will run the Cathedral Soup Kitchen over here and we invite our Peace Posse members to be a part of that. They will come and help us and serve on a volunteer basis as well. It’s a way for them to be involved other than just in drinking wine,” said Burton.

