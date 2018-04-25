× Monroe County woman arrested for allegedly dealing meth out of residence

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – An Ellettsville woman was taken into custody Tuesday after police believe she was dealing methamphetamine from her rural home.

Laurie Best, 50, faces multiple drug charges after ISP’s drug enforcement section began an investigation into her.

On Tuesday night, officers executed a search warrant at her Ellettsville home and found 37 grams of meth prepackaged for sale.

Best, who was already out on bond for a previous arrested related to dealing meth, was charged with dealing methamphetamine, possession of meth and maintaining a common nuisance.

She was transferred to the Monroe County Jail and later posted bond.